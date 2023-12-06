Nine of the best self-drive tours in Iceland for independent travelers

Exploring Iceland through self-drive tours is an adventure like no other with the perfect blend of freedom and discovery. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

Exploring Iceland through self-drive tours is an adventure like no other.



These tours offer the perfect blend of freedom and discovery, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage of Iceland at their own pace.



From navigating the famous Ring Road to delving into the mystical Northern Lights, each self-drive tour presents a unique experience.



With well-maintained roads and detailed itineraries, these tours are a dream for any independent traveler looking to explore the land of fire and ice.

1. One Week Summer Self-Drive Tour of the Ring Road & Golden Circle

This eight-day adventure around Iceland's Ring Road, encompassing the Golden Circle, is a perfect blend of comprehensive exploration and personal freedom. Ideal for those who enjoy self-guided experiences, this tour allows you to witness the full spectrum of Iceland's natural wonders at a leisurely pace.



You'll navigate through diverse terrains, from the steaming Geysir geothermal area to the awe-inspiring Gullfoss waterfall, and the historical richness of Thingvellir National Park. The tour includes customisable accommodation with breakfast, a luxury rental vehicle, GPS, and a personal travel agent for assistance. Travelers are encouraged to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations and engage in various activities, like snorkeling in Silfra or hiking in the scenic trails. This tour promises an intimate connection with Iceland's raw beauty and an opportunity to create a personal itinerary that reflects your interests.

2. Five Day Self Drive Tour with Reykjavk, Blue Lagoon & Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon

Spanning five days, this tour is a comprehensive journey through some of Iceland's most iconic landmarks, starting from Reykjavk and extending to the Golden Circle and Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon. It offers a harmonious blend of structured itinerary and self-drive freedom, perfect for those who wish to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Iceland without the hassle of extensive planning.



The tour includes visits to the enchanting Blue Lagoon, the dramatic landscapes of the Golden Circle, and the surreal Jkulsrln Glacier Lagoon, known for its floating icebergs and nearby Diamond Beach. As you drive through these regions, you'll experience the diverse geological wonders of Iceland, from mighty waterfalls and black sand beaches to glacial lagoons. The tour is structured to provide ample time at each location, allowing for in-depth exploration and photography opportunities. Tips for travelers include packing versatile clothing for changing weather conditions and ensuring a comfortable vehicle for the journey.

3. Iceland Ring Road Express Tour

The Iceland Ring Road Express Tour is a dynamic, fast-tracked driving adventure designed for those who want to experience the breadth of Iceland's landscapes in a condensed time frame. Covering a total driving distance of approximately 1486 km, this tour encapsulates the essence of Iceland, bringing you face-to-face with its varied topography and cultural landmarks.



As you traverse the entire Ring Road, you'll encounter a multitude of sights, from the rugged fjords in the north to the verdant valleys in the east and the volcanic terrains in the south. This tour is ideal for travelers who enjoy long drives and have a keen interest in experiencing as much of Iceland's natural beauty as possible. Along the way, there are numerous opportunities for short hikes, spontaneous photo stops, and interactions with local communities. It's advisable to plan your stops in advance and be prepared for varying road conditions, especially in the more remote areas of the country.

4. Seven Day Northern Lights Self Drive Tour

Embark on a 'road trip Islande' style with the Seven Day Northern Lights Self Drive Tour, a journey designed to chase the magical aurora borealis. This winter tour offers the quintessential Icelandic experience, combining the chance to see the Northern Lights with exploration of Iceland's stunning winter landscapes.



As you travel through the snow-covered terrain, the tour takes you to prime locations known for Northern Lights sightings. Alongside this, you'll discover Iceland's other natural wonders, such as cascading waterfalls and geothermal areas, all blanketed in snow. The tour is best undertaken with preparation for cold weather and night photography, ensuring you capture the ethereal beauty of the Northern Lights. Remember to check the aurora forecast and choose accommodation in less light-polluted areas to increase your chances of witnessing this natural phenomenon.

5. South Iceland At Leisure Tour

The South Iceland At Leisure Tour is an excellent option for those who prefer a relaxed pace while exploring the diverse landscapes of southern Iceland. This tour is particularly suitable during the spring and summer months when the days are longer, and the weather is milder.



You'll have the opportunity to visit some of Iceland's most famous attractions, such as the Seljalandsfoss and Skgafoss waterfalls, the black sand beaches of Vk, and the stunning landscapes of the Golden Circle. This tour allows for a flexible itinerary, where you can choose to engage in various activities like hiking, glacier walks, or simply soaking in the scenic beauty. It's a great way to experience the tranquil yet dramatic beauty of southern Iceland with a leisurely approach.

6. South & West Iceland Classic Tour

The South & West Iceland Classic Tour is an eight-day exploration of the most iconic regions of Iceland. This tour encompasses the dramatic landscapes of the Westman Islands, the serene beauty of the South Coast, and the historical richness of the Snfellsnes Peninsula.



Highlights include visiting the Jkulsrln Glacier Lagoon, exploring the Diamond Beach, and discovering the charming fishing villages and rugged coastline of Snfellsnes. This tour offers a comprehensive view of classic Icelandic scenery, ideal for those who wish to delve into both the natural wonders and the cultural heritage of the country. It's a great way to experience the best of Iceland's diverse landscapes and historical sites.

7. Epic 14-Day Self-Drive Tour

The Epic 14-Day Self-Drive Tour is a comprehensive adventure that takes you on an extensive journey across Iceland's varied landscapes. This two-week expedition is perfect for those who want to dive deep into the Icelandic experience, exploring both well-known and hidden gems.



From traversing the entire Ring Road to discovering off-the-beaten-path locations, this tour is an immersion into Iceland's natural beauty and cultural landmarks. You'll have the opportunity to experience hiking adventures, explore cultural sites, and taste authentic Icelandic cuisine. This tour is ideal for travelers seeking an in-depth exploration of Iceland, offering a blend of iconic sights and unique local experiences.

8. Romance Around Iceland Tour

Tailored for romantic getaways, the Romance Around Iceland Tour offers an enchanting journey through Iceland's breathtaking landscapes. This tour is perfect for couples seeking a blend of adventure and intimate experiences.



You'll explore glaciers, beaches, hot springs, ice lagoons, and volcanic sites, all while indulging in gourmet dining and romantic activities designed for two. The tour weaves through scenic routes and idyllic spots, providing a backdrop for unforgettable moments. Whether it's a relaxing soak in a geothermal spa or a scenic walk along a black sand beach, this tour promises to create lasting memories for couples.

9. Into The Glacier Tour

The Into The Glacier Tour is a unique winter-themed self-drive adventure focusing on the icy wonders of western Iceland and the South Coast. Starting in Reykjavk, this tour takes you through landscapes transformed by the winter's touch.



You'll see frozen waterfalls, steaming hot springs, and the highlight, the ice tunnel of Langjkull Glacier. This tour is a fantastic opportunity to explore Iceland's glaciers and icy terrain. The Langjkull ice tunnel, accessible only during this season, offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience to walk inside a glacier. It's an ideal tour for those who love winter landscapes and want to experience Iceland's colder side.

Self-drive tours in Iceland are an ideal way for independent travelers to experience the country's extraordinary landscapes and cultural heritage.



Each tour, from the comprehensive 14-day adventure to the romantic and leisurely excursions, offers a unique perspective of Iceland.



These tours provide the freedom to explore at your own pace, coupled with the convenience of pre-planned routes and accommodations.



Whether seeking the awe of the Northern Lights, the romance of Iceland's scenic beauty, or the thrill of discovering hidden gems, these self-drive tours promise an unforgettable journey through the land of fire and ice.

