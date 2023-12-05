Chris Anderson, the NSW RFS acting district manager for the Far South Coast, wanted to dispel fears by stating the district will still be protected regardless of the recently stolen cat-9 fire appliance.
"It was a terrible incident that happened at Nethercote last night, we're urging anyone with any information to contact police on Triple Zero (000)," Mr Anderson said on Tuesday, December 5.
"We just want to reassure the community that if there was an incident to occur, that we have enough resources within the local area to keep the community safe, going forward."
NSW Police Detective Sergeant Justin Marks said from the information they have, between Sunday, December 3 and Monday, December 4, unknown offenders gained entry to the Nethercote RFS shed.
"Once inside, they've stolen a fully marked, 1999 Nissan Patrol utility Rural Fire Service vehicle, [and] it's got 'NETHERCOTE' on the sides and the front, it's a category-9 vehicle, and on that vehicle were a number of hydrants, an AED, bolt cutters, suction lines, and fire hoses, along with a chainsaw," Detective Sergeant Marks said.
The vehicle itself didn't have numberplates on it as it was utilised for rural firefighting in bush areas, and while its whereabouts are currently unknown NSW Police and the Rural Fire Service are appealing for anyone that may have any information to contact Bega Police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Our aim is to obviously fully investigate it, hopefully locate who's responsible for stealing it, and take the appropriate action. We're a bit devastated that coming through Black Summer and the outstanding work the RFS do, that they've got to put up with one less fire asset," Detective Sergeant Marks said.
"Eats at the heart of the community that offenders would have the tenacity to do such a thing, it's not a crime against stealing a car, as such, it's a crime against, you know, the community and the hard workers of the RFS."
