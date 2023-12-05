Magnet
Nethercote fire truck nicked, comments from RFS and NSW Police

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated December 7 2023 - 8:49am, first published December 5 2023 - 3:52pm
A similar Cat-9 fire appliance (truck) from Tathra RFS, on the right. Picture by Amanda Shane
Chris Anderson, the NSW RFS acting district manager for the Far South Coast, wanted to dispel fears by stating the district will still be protected regardless of the recently stolen cat-9 fire appliance.

