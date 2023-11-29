In a world that is constantly evolving, our understanding of inclusivity and diversity must also progress.
International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) serves as an annual reminder of the importance of fostering an inclusive society where every individual, regardless of their abilities, feels valued and embraced.
At the heart of Club Sapphire's ethos lies a dedication to creating a space where everyone can come to work, regardless of their background or abilities.
The club recognises the diverse talents and perspectives that individuals with disability bring to the community, and actively seeks to break down barriers that may hinder their full participation. In doing so, Club Sapphire has become a beacon of inclusivity, setting an example for other establishments to follow.
One of the key initiatives undertaken by Club Sapphire is the investment in infrastructure modifications to ensure that individuals with physical disability can navigate the premises with ease.
From wheelchair ramps to accessible restrooms, lifts, and a portable all abilities lift for entertainers and speakers for events, every detail has been considered to guarantee that everyone can enjoy the club's offerings.
By prioritising accessibility, Club Sapphire has been able to assist several people with disability to work in hospitality, and showcases a genuine commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome.
One such employee, Brent, does a fantastic job as the assistant to the bowls development officer and bowls groundskeeper.
His mother, Michelle Rogers, says her son's experience at Club Sapphire has been wonderful.
"Brent absolutely loves his time at Club Sapphire working with Michael who is so brilliant to Brent. We are truly grateful for the welcoming and including community that Club Sapphire offers," Ms Rogers said.
Club Sapphire also donates, via the Club Grants, to local organisations that support people with disability.
By actively engaging with the broader community, Club Sapphire hopes to create a ripple effect, inspiring others to join the cause and contribute to building a society that values and includes everyone.
In doing so, the club plays a pivotal role in creating a world where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can thrive.
Join Club Sapphire as they celebrate IDPwD, and let their commitment inspire you to embrace diversity and create a more inclusive future.
On December 3, International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) will highlight the diverse talents of people with disability across the country.
This year, 11 official ambassadors have been named the public faces and voices for IDPwD.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said this year's group of Ambassadors is the largest to date and reflects not just the diversity but the intersectionality of disability in Australia.
They are already challenging stereotypes and changing society's attitudes towards disability.
"International Day of People with Disability offers the opportunity to raise the profile of people with disability, and this year, the Albanese government is welcoming a record number of ambassadors from all walks of life to share their stories," Minister Rishworth said.
"From filmmakers and writers to lawyers, actors, and athletes, our Ambassadors will play an important role in demonstrating the strengths and intersecting experiences of people with disability.
"By accepting the invitation to become Ambassadors, these 11 Australians are not just making disability more visible in the community, but providing positive and honest representations of people with disability."
For Ben*, growing up was painful, literally.
The diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of two started him on a difficult path of hospital stays and bed-ridden days. This lasted for most of his childhood and a lot of his adolescence.
It all began with excruciating pain from a swollen elbow and knee. Within 12 months, the disease had spread through his whole body, from his jaw to his little toes.
At age four, while taking massive doses of aspirin and steroids, Ben had a curious conversation with his mother after an appointment with a rheumatologist.
"She said that the rheumatologist felt that by the time I was five, I would probably be in a wheelchair and unlikely to get out of the wheelchair after that, which was not great news," he said.
"And then Mum said, 'He also said that it's unlikely that you're going to live past your 10th birthday'.
"That was mainly due to the drugs - that wasn't due to the disease itself.
"Juvenile arthritis is not necessarily life-threatening in most circumstances."
Ben not only made it past his 10th birthday and got out of his wheelchair; he is now in his early 50s and has packed in a lot between then and now.
As a proud family man, radio announcer, consumer advocate, West Australian Football League Colts coach and avid golfer, Ben has defied all expectations of those early days. He credits starting exercise with a physiotherapist at age 12 for a major turnaround. "She helped us design a program that specifically worked on my core strength, hips, and knees," Ben said.
"I was able to get out of the wheelchair and walk, and I managed to get back on my feet and be able to walk at school, unaided, which was really quite wonderful.
"It felt good to prove the experts wrong.
"At the time, it was the greatest achievement in my life; I was so wrapped to gain that independence, which I still value most highly today.
"My brother and my sister were champion swimmers back in the day, and they had trophies and ribbons all over their rooms, and we were all obviously very proud of them.
"I knew that I wouldn't ever get a trophy or a ribbon for anything, but my mum decided that this was worthy of a trophy, so she went out and bought me one.
"She had it engraved for courage and determination in being able to walk, and I've still got it on my shelf here."
While still having ups and downs since, Ben said the disease has been in remission for many years now, but as far as the future goes, he takes every day as it comes.
*Last name withheld for privacy.
Confidence, new friends, and fun - involvement in sports can open a world of enjoyment and new possibilities.
Not only does it benefit our physical health, it boosts our wellbeing and helps enhance a positive sense of self.
It's no wonder, then, that 75 per cent of Australians with disability want to take part in more sports or active recreation.
Through Disability Sports Australia's national Abilities Unleashed program, children as young as five and adults above 18 have the opportunity to get active in their local communities.
"We had 70 events scheduled across the country, and we've already had over 5000 participants come through the program this year," Abilities Unleashed national program manager Kristy Rohrer said.
In partnership with local councils and the State Sporting Organisation, Abilities Unleashed events allow people living with disability to try new sports.
"We have a heavy focus on ensuring that the sports delivered are by local providers, so we're creating a pathway from the day into community sport for our participants," Ms Rohrer said.
Creating an environment where people come along, try different sports, and feel safe and connected with the other participants, is really important.- Kristy Rohrer, Disability Sports Australia
Sports include anything from AFL and NRL to netball, tennis, baseball, cricket, badminton, golf, basketball, bowls, and beyond.
"If a community doesn't have a club that feels like it can be inclusive, the State Sporting Organisation can attend with them and up-skill them so that they can be more confident in terms of delivering inclusive programs at their own clubs," Ms Rohrer said.
Ms Rohrer said the program provides a space for people who don't always get the opportunity to participate in sports and recreation activities.
"One of the main barriers to people with disability participating in sport is actually their own confidence levels," she said.
"Creating an environment where people come along, try different sports, and feel safe and connected with the other participants is really important. It's a huge benefit for them going forward."
Socially, participants create friendships and greater connections within their own community that extend well beyond their involvement on the day.
"Not only with their peers who are there participating with them but also with sports providers and local NDIS organisations," Ms Rohrer said.
Where and when an Abilities Unleashed event occurs is dependent on council and community engagement. If you're keen to participate, visit sports.org.au to register your interest or suggest that Abilities Unleashed come to your region. Programs run across all Australian states and territories.