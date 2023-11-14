Magnet
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Eden Library closes for exciting renovations

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 14 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:36pm
Eden library temporarily closes for renovations from November 22, with predictions for it to be completed by mid December 2023. Picture supplied.
The Eden library is set to temporarily close its doors while exciting new changes are made within.

