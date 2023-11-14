Eden Library closes for exciting renovations

The Eden library is set to temporarily close its doors while exciting new changes are made within.
Bega Valley Shire Council advises that Eden Library will be closed for renovations from Wednesday 22 November, with predictions that it will reopen on Tuesday 12 December.
Acting Library Services Coordinator, Linda Albertson said the renovations will remove an internal wall and replace the carpet to create a more inviting and usable space. A innovative new smart returns shelf will also be installed.
"Customers are advised to stock up now and return items at any time by using the after hours returns box, which will be emptied as normal," she said.
"Our Library Link home delivery service will operate as normal and customers on a day out in Bega or Tura Beach will be able to use their cards for borrowing from these libraries," she said.
Ms Albertson said now may be a good time for customers to familiarise themselves with the library's online services such as BorrowBox and Indyreads.
"These apps allow customers 24-hour access to countless eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines without stepping foot into a physical library and our staff can help customers access these easy-to-use services," she said.
"Our customers love coming to the Eden Library and we are excited to say their favourite library will be even better when we reopen."
For more information and to reserve items via phone, please call the Bega Valley Shire Library on (02) 6499 2451 or (02) 6499 2127.
