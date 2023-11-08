Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Eden's Uniting Church has land and Eden needs a new mobile tower site

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 8 2023 - 9:13pm, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden's Uniting Church has land which could - if approved by the congregation - be made available for a mobile tower.
Eden's Uniting Church has land which could - if approved by the congregation - be made available for a mobile tower.

There is a potential solution to Eden's mobile blackspots that could provide an answer to the problems being experienced by the community and cruise visitors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.