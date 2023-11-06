A new resource to help explain what happens in the brain with trauma is to be launched at the Festival of Daring Possibilities this month.
Like many on Far South Coast, Sue Norman and Colleen Weir experienced the trauma of the "Black Summer" bushfires.
The local artist and counsellor have teamed together to create a clear, simple way for people to learn about trauma. These presentations have been offered to volunteer and professional groups working with people struggling with survival after the fires.
The pair have also prepared a picture book called "Nye on the River of Life" to help people learn and teach the process of recovery.
The book is to be launched at the Radical Hope in the Garden event at Navigate Arts in Tanja on Sunday, November 12.
Colleen was able to explain what was happening in my brain and I was relieved to hear it was a natural response and that I was able to recover.- Sue Norman
"There are as many different stories about the bushfire as people caught up in it. The experience was so widespread many people have been unable to access the professional support they need," Ms Norman said.
"Recent events have caused people to be triggered by smells, sounds and sights to remember and experience the trauma again.
"Parents and teachers are now seeing young children express their fears as we experience another bushfire season."
In early 2020, Ms Weir was visiting her family on the coast when she had to leave in the huge convoy of people driving through smoke and flames to Canberra.
Ms Norman's small community suffered the loss of 40 homes and many more outbuildings. The forest and wildlife surrounding her home was devastated.
Realising there was a desperate need for help, Ms Weir came back to the area to work as a trauma counsellor and they met when Ms Norman attended as a client.
"It was about 18 months after the fire and I guess the adrenaline had worn off," Ms Norman said.
"Colleen was able to explain what was happening in my brain and I was relieved to hear it was a natural response and that I was able to recover."
At the end of 2022, Ms Norman was selected as an artist participating in Project Alchemy, a bushfire recovery initiative of the Canberra-based Rebus Theatre.
This project provided support for 15 artists from five shires affected by the fires to develop creative recovery programs in their communities.
As part of her project, Ms Norman teamed with Ms Weir to create the Buffer Project, presenting simple-to-understand explanations of trauma and the brain.
The book will be launched as part of the Festival of Daring Possibilities on November 11-12.
Project Alchemy artists will be at Navigate Arts, Tanja, on the Sunday taking part in the Radical Hope In The Garden event.
"This is the arty-farty-garden-party for a better world - playing with art, nature and community to remind us of what the finer things in life really are," Ms Norman said.
The event will be held at the Old Tanja Church, 1140 Tathra-Bermagui Rd, from 1pm.
