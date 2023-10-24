Magnet
Eden VIEW club turns 32, brunch at Hotel Australasia

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated October 25 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 9:19am
A descendant of the Hotel Australasia's first owner Sabina Pike, a $1000 cheque, and ladies from all across the Far South Coast sat in a beautiful function room in Eden in celebration of Eden VIEW Club's 32nd birthday.

