Following three years of cancelled events, it seemed the Far South Coast community was primed for the Eden Whale Festival's return over the weekend.
Eric Wolske, the vice-chair for the Eden Whale Festival Committee, described the three-day event over October 13-15 as an "awesome" success.
"Given the weather gods were very kind, I think the event went very very well," he said.
"The parade went smoothly, a lot of inclusion this year, and feedback from all of the stall holders and information booths down at Barclay Street was very very positive indeed.
"It was awesome!"
The festival officially opened at the Eden Killer Whale Museum at 2pm on Friday, October 13 with a smoking ceremony and a Welcome to Country.
Day one of the festival included stories about the myths and legends surrounding whales as shared by Australian storyteller Jo Henwood, Eden Canoes Film Night, and a black tie dinner at the Seahorse Inn with the Royal Australian Navy Band.
Festival goers awoke to a glorious spring morning on Saturday, October 14, as hordes of people followed a street parade of hot rods, Bobbins trucks and working vehicles which travelled along Imlay Street and down Aslings Beach Road to arrive at the festival site on Barclay Street Oval.
The festival site included market stalls, kite displays, chainsaw carving, a whale sand sculpture, tug-o-war and live music all day.
The vintage vehicles joined local emergency services and the kids from Eden Public School, who donned creative costumes as they dressed up as their favourite superheroes, including The Hulk and Batman.
The volunteer emergency service agencies were well represented, with the RFS "smokehouse", a portable unit that fills with smoke from a smoke machine, teaching participants how to get down low and go go go.
Free RFS showbags also proved to be popular, while a huge topographical map of the Bega Valley highlighting zones of concern for fire activity drew plenty of attention as people took their shoes off and walked around on it to learn more
A kids zone with oversized games kept families occupied, while the main stage provided plenty of entertainment and music as the day progressed.
Huge kites flew overhead in the light morning breeze, while students from Eden Marine High School generously volunteered their time at the face painting tent, before Saturday concluded with a colourful and vibrant firework display.
The festival, which finished on Sunday, October 15 invited attendees to participate in a series of other events, including ORRCA whale rescue training, a Seafarers Service at Seaman's Memorial in Rotary Park, a professional sand sculpting workshop, exploring the historic Davidson Whaling Station, and the festival's artist competition and exhibition.
