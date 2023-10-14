Those handing out leaflets at the Voice to Parliament referendum polling booth in Eden said there wasn't much call for their services - everyone was already decided on which way they would vote.
"It's very hard to tell which way people are leaning today," said Peter Smith, who was there for the Yes camp.
"It's not like at an election where people want the handouts to identify the names. There are no parties, no people to vote for. It's just yes or no.
"Nobody has suggested to us they're undecided [and needed more info]."
On the No side of the gate heading into Eden Marine High School's polling centre, Mark Scott agreed everyone appeared to be "really clear in their choice".
"We haven't had much [interest in the handouts], but a lot of people have shown their support for the no vote," he said.
Jude Bailey alongside him said everyone had been "very cordial, no matter which way they were voting" and their interaction with the 'Yes' volunteers had been "very respectful".
For the Yes campaign, Mr Smith said it was "impossible" to determine how strong its final showing would be given such polarisation in the community, to the point that "no-one is willing to talk about it [their vote]".
"The tissue-paper defence of the no voters is we shouldn't tinker with the Constitution.
"The Constitution is what defines us as a country and it still has in the powers that allowed the White Australia Policy," he said.
Mr Smith said it was well past time Australia needed to acknowledge First Nations peoples and let them have a voice in the decisions that matter to them.
"It's been 250 years and counting - when are we going to do something about it?"
For Mr Scott, an Indigenous man who lives in Eden, the referendum was a cause for division, not the answer to it.
"The message I'm getting is that we're all Aussies, why should we be divisive?
"If anyone else was getting a Voice, like a section of the community other than Indigenous people, how would people react to that?
"I don't think we should be divided."
Mr Scott also pointed to the existing number of departments and agencies supposedly tasked with Indigenous affairs, social welfare and so on.
"We've got a whole lot of departments already with plenty of money going to them so who's not doing their job?
"Why do we need another level of bureaucracy? Why do we need a Voice to advise the existing people just to get them to do their job?"
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Scott said a "Voice to parliament" was not a main concern for his community in Eden as far as he saw it.
"It won't change this town. Eden will remain a connected respectful town," he said.
"I live in Eden, I know everyone here. I've never seen people get along as well with each other like this, whether they are black, brown or white.
"There's no room for racism in this world and Australia is a great melting pot of cultures."
Ms Bailey said the test would be following the result of the referendum and, regardless of the result, whether "the division that has been caused by this continues".
Polls remain open until 6pm Saturday, October 14. A result is expected to be known within hours after the close, although it will depend on how close the vote is in each state and the number of postal votes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.