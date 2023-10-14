Magnet
Voice to Parliament

Voice referendum volunteers in Eden share their thoughts as voters make their choice

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:42pm, first published October 14 2023 - 2:11pm
Those handing out leaflets at the Voice to Parliament referendum polling booth in Eden said there wasn't much call for their services - everyone was already decided on which way they would vote.

Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

