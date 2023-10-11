Tiny Zoo sets up home at Eden Visitor Information Centre

For the last two years, artworks of many different kinds have adorned the walls within the Eden Visitor Information Centre. Now an entirely different and unique experience awaits.
Eden Visitor Information Centre manager Clair Mudaliar said she was "incredibly excited" to have Tiny Zoo moving into their space.
"It will make us the only visitor centre in Australia with native Australian wildlife experiences available on site within the centre, so that's super exciting," she said.
Ms Mudaliar said while Tiny Zoo would not be offering animal encounters on a daily basis, due to the business being a mobile zoo, there would be a static display that will be open to the public.
"The static display will have some really fantastic visuals of the Sapphire Coast's flora and fauna and some interpretive signage as well, so that people can wander through and learn about the flora and fauna of the local area," she said.
"It will be a really beautiful and interesting space and then during the peak periods, the Tiny Zoo will be set up for encounters."
Tiny Zoo director Steve Sass said the interpretive signs would be frequently changed, to provide education on a range of species in the region.
"One of our first signs will be on a couple of threatened species from the area so people will be able to learn about gang-gang cockatoos and the endangered plant called the Merimbula star-hair," he said.
"What's great about the VIP experience is that you won't have to do it with a group of people, the bookings are for up to two people, meaning you can have an up-close experience," he said.
"During that time you'll get a personal talk from one of our experienced zookeepers and ecologists about that particular animal."
Mr Sass said bookings for animal encounters at the Eden Visitor Centre on November 3 and 4 were already open and could be made on their website.
