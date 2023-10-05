Oaklands Event Centre is set to connect to the reticulated sewer system in Pambula for the first time after council recommended the centre change its wastewater management system.
The event centre, cafe, brewery and other businesses onsite are not connected to reticulated sewer, and have been using an onsite sewage and wastewater management system (septic tanks) to treat and dispose of their wastewater.
Bega Valley Shire Council is responsible for the routine monitoring of all onsite sewage management systems (OSMs) in the Bega Valley.
"Systems are inspected on a cycle determined by their risk rating. The risk rating is assigned based on the location, size, usage, and potential environmental impact," council said.
"As part of a routine audit and subsequent assessment of their system, council has recommended that Oaklands change to a pump out system (pump out by trucks) for the short term, with all waste to be disposed of at council's sewage treatment plant," council said.
Council confirmed that the "approved pump out schedule is sufficient to cater for Oaklands at maximum capacity".
In the meantime council had received and was currently assessing an application from Oaklands to connect to reticulated sewer, but stated there were no financial implications for council.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The route would be via Oaklands property, on to Bega Street and Baddeley Close, before connecting to an existing sewer manhole on Monaro Street, Pambula.
"We anticipate the work to be carried out would take about two weeks," council said.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.