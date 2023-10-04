Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Sea World whale rescuers describe 'epic' experience freeing entangled humpback off Eden

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 11 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sea World marine mammal specialist Ben Markham says freeing a badly entangled and injured whale was a "pretty epic" experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.