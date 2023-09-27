A Development modification for an extension of Eden's Breakwater Wharf has been lodged, with the aim of allowing even larger cruise ships to dock directly.
The development would include extending the existing cruise wharf to accommodate ships up to 370 metres long.
The modification also seeks to remove the current limitation of 60 cruise visits per year.
The works would also include construction of a fixed passenger access walkway running alongside the wharf extension, which the Port Authority of NSW says will 'facilitate improved passenger movements' from larger cruise ships.
The Breakwater Wharf is considered a state significant development.
The new modification application has been received by the Department of Planning and Environment and was posted for public exhibition on Wednesday, September 27.
The exhibition phase will run until Tuesday, October 24
You can view these documents online at www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects.
The current status of the modification plans can also be viewed at www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/mod-3-extension-wharf-usage
The department is encouraging stakeholders to have their say on the modification application.
You can have your say online via the document portal above, or you can also mail any submissions prior to the close date.
If you would like your personal information to be withheld from publication, please clarify this in a separate cover sheet and only provide your personal information in that cover sheet. Do not include personal information in your submission as your submission will be published in full.
Your submission will be published on the NSW planning portal in accordance with our privacy statement and disclaimer and declaration.
For more information call 1300 305 695, or visit www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/have-your-say
Please address mailed submissions to Director - Transport and Water Assessments, NSW Planning, Department of Planning and Environment, Locked Bag 5022, Parramatta NSW 2124.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.