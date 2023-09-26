Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Wanderer seeks out the creative talent in Bega Valley for it arts program

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:25pm, first published September 26 2023 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artistic director at Wanderer Ian Pidd in the shed where signage and decoration is made for the festival at Pambula. Picture by Denise Dion
Artistic director at Wanderer Ian Pidd in the shed where signage and decoration is made for the festival at Pambula. Picture by Denise Dion

"Festivals need to be more than buying a ticket and bouncing up and down in front of some music," artistic director of Wanderer Ian Pidd said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.