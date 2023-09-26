"Festivals need to be more than buying a ticket and bouncing up and down in front of some music," artistic director of Wanderer Ian Pidd said.
"We've seen a shift in the way of festivals and their sustainability. The audience has shifted and the costs have escalated, especially since COVID," he said.
It points to the need for increasing variety in the artistic offerings at festivals, Ian said.
It's a key tenet at Wanderer where the festival aims to be family friendly, have some big names from Australia and overseas, and a program that includes performance arts as well as music.
Originally designed for a site north of Tura, the late move to Pambula Sport Complex in 2022, Wanderer's first year, although traumatic for the organisers, proved to be a blessing in disguise.
"We loved that site and very quickly realised what a ripper site it is. The community have been really patient with us too,' Ian said.
His role is very much associated with the arts program and the Lost Lands stage. It's something he is well-versed in after Simon Daly, Wanderer organiser, asked him to mount an arts program at the Falls Festival, Lorne, 20 years ago.
"We've been working together ever since.
MORE WANDERER NEWS:
"I'm always looking for cool local stuff and this valley is incredible. We're aiming to have as much delivered locally as possible, not just arts but things like catering as well," Ian said.
"There'll be lots of interesting stuff to see and do. There'll be the Lost Band of 100 local musicians and students."
The Lost Band has been rehearsing every Sunday and has been taught four songs For many, it's their first time playing with other musicians.
Scott Baker is running the Bioluminescence projection workshop where photos will be projected onto a tent.
Geoffery Badger will bring the female choir to the festival and there's a big dance program run by Bec Reid which will include Fling and Take Your Brain Dancing members.
IN OTHER NEWS:
And then there's Belinda Rosenbaum's 'I wear Wanderer' recycled clothing area and fashion show.
Ian said developing a really interesting arts program is also about relationships that last for more than one festival with people who are keen to pitch their creative ideas.
"We're developing relationships with the Indigenous community; Shack Aldridge is doing the welcome to country and there will be a celebration of Yuin dance. We have Prodikal-1 a local rapper and we're running an Indigenous mentorship in production.
"We want this to be a flagship festival and one that artists fight each other to be at. We don't see that ambition as anything other than a good thing," Ian said.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.