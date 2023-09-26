Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Spiderbait ready to rock and headline Wanderer Festival at Pambula Beach over a music-filled October long weekend

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:16pm, first published September 26 2023 - 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spiderbait are heading to Pambula Beach to headline the Wanderer Festival. Picture supplied
Spiderbait are heading to Pambula Beach to headline the Wanderer Festival. Picture supplied

From jamming "idiosyncratic thrash-pop music" in a shed on a band member's family farm, rehearsing chord progressions in bedrooms, and gigging at a friend's party, to performing internationally at sold out venues, Australian alternative rock band Spiderbait have Pambula next on their list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.