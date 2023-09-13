Proposed changes in Light to Light development project considered 'a win'

Several members of the Far South Coast community are celebrating a small but important win in the latest "possible" changes to the Light to Light Walk development.
An update by National Parks and Wildlife Service on the Light to Light upgrade proposals was shared with the stakeholder reference group in late July - including what appeared to be camping platforms replacing the previously flagged hut accommodation at Hegartys Bay.
At that meeting, Mick Ripon, of Beowa Light to Light Community Action Group and Green Cape Fishing Alliance, said he noticed the details that gave him hope the community was being listened to.
"They didn't make a big deal of it at the time and I actually hadn't noticed the change until I was looking back at a screenshot of the slides afterwards," he said.
"I noticed that the development plans proposed for Hegartys Bay had changed from hard roofed accommodation to tent platforms."
While NPWS did not confirm the change to stage two planning when questioned by ACM, details shared with the stakeholder reference group - of which Mr Ripon is a part - indicated the shift.
Mr Ripon said the change from huts to tent platforms showed National Parks was "open to community consultation".
"We've taken that to be a positive step and if that's what National Parks is proposing then they should be commended for adopting a new minimal impact model that causes significantly less environmental damage," he said.
Mr Ripon said he hoped the diagram of the proposed camping platforms, demonstrated during the latest stakeholder reference group meeting, would be followed through.
"They might still be changes made and they could still replace the 10 platforms with huts, but that would certainly disappoint a lot of people," he said.
"It will be a more natural bush walk that retains the wild and remote character of Beowa National Park," he said.
A NPWS spokesperson said the community would be updated on accommodation plans before stage two works commenced.
The spokesperson noted that stage one of the project was still underway, which included upgrades to the existing walking track.
Having commenced in April 2023, on-ground works were currently underway between Boyds Tower and Mowarry Point, with that section of the track currently closed to walkers.
"The project will be delivered in stages subject to market conditions and as further funding becomes available," the NPWS spokesperson said.
"NPWS continues to look at how best the Light-to-Light Walk project can be delivered within the current budget constraints noting cost escalations in the construction industry."
