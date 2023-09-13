Magnet
Merimbula fishing club report: Whales enjoying windy weather

Updated September 13 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
A whale breaches off Merimbula. Photo by Tracey Harris, courtesy of Sapphire Coastal Adventures
A whale breaches off Merimbula. Photo by Tracey Harris, courtesy of Sapphire Coastal Adventures

Strong offshore winds continue to dampen local game fishing. However the strong winds seem to enhance whale activity and some spectacular sightings have been made off Tura Headland and Long Point at Merimbula.

