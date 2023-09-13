Strong offshore winds continue to dampen local game fishing. However the strong winds seem to enhance whale activity and some spectacular sightings have been made off Tura Headland and Long Point at Merimbula.
The consensus of opinion is that when the sea is noisy the main reason for breaching (and tail/pectoral slapping) is communication between pods.
Simply put in human terms, a sound like a drum travels further than the voice, which is why cultures once beat on drums to communicate from village to village.
Apart from whale sightings we have been attracted to large schools of Australian salmon moving back and forth in the lower Merimbula Lake.
Inshore near Mitchies Jetty presents a sight to see as seals, sharks and dolphins herd and feed on the salmon.
Last year it was Pambula, this year Merimbula, we don't know why.
Ocean flathead remain the key go to fish during September plus some nice gummy shark.
To get nice sand and tiger flathead sail out from Kianniny and also Tura Beach to about 25 fathoms. Move deeper until good size fish are found. We have reports of some good gummy shark at the same depth.
Snapper are available off White Rock, Long Point and Haycock try metal jigs.
Following the blue moon tides most reef fish seem to have livened up.
Some nice kingfish have turned up off Long Point.
Salmon and calamari squid have put in a showing at the Merimbula Aquarium wharf. For squid try late evening using a No.3 slow sinking jig.
There are some nice trevally in the Merimbula lake, best results on soft plastics near the bridge at turn of tide.
Good salmon can be taken off our local beaches - Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Look for the deeper channels (rips) for best results.
Drummer, salmon and tailor are available to rock fishers off the headlands, keep an eye on the swell.
The club will be open on Friday, September 15, from 6pm and visitors are very welcome.
Membership applications and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
