Spring is off to a volatile start with the sudden cold snap which came through on the weekend and high temperatures predicted by the end of the week.
The cold front which pushed through much of the South Coast on Friday September 8, brought about concerns over damaging winds and surprise over snow showers recorded across the Snowy Mountains.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) duty operations coordinator, Ashleigh Pearson, said while strong damaging winds were recorded in various areas across the South Coast over the weekend, only a few incidents were reported in the Bega Valley to the SES.
"In regards to that area, we only had a couple of trees down on roads which were dealt with fairly quickly but no other reports of damages to properties had come through," she said.
Ms Pearson said while it was still windy on Saturday, the intensity of the winds had dropped off compared to Friday and no further incidents were reported to the SES that day.
The Bureau of Meteorology's (BOM) senior meteorologist, Gabrielle Woodhouse, said the weekend had also recorded "frosty morning" temperatures, but she warned that the cold weather would warm up drastically during the week.
"We're looking at our maximum temperatures getting up into the mid 30's during the second half of the week," she said.
BOM predicted that temperatures in the Bega Valley would begin to heat up by mid-week, with Bega predicted to have a maximum of 25 degrees on Wednesday, rising to a maximum of 33 degrees on Saturday.
Meanwhile the coastal towns of Merimbula and Eden were predicted to experience slightly cooler temperatures, with a maximum of 23 degrees for Wednesday building up to 31 degrees on Saturday.
Ms Woodhouse said the volatile weather patterns, while difficult to adjust to, were not unusual for spring.
"Springtime is when we say these wild fluctuations in temperatures," she said.
"It's when you start to have that warmth where you think 'Summer's almost here' and then you have this cold front that comes through and you're like 'oh no winter winters come back with a vengeance'."
Ms Woodhouse said the start of the storm season, which typically runs from early September through to March, was a reminder for people to prepare their homes.
"It's always worthwhile just having a good look around," she said
"There's also some great resources from the SES and the RFS, about what to do around your home and property as we move into storm season and see those conditions heat up."
Ms Pearson said when it came to storm preparations, the SES recommended that people secure any loose items around the home and clear out gutters.
"Also in regards to winds, make sure you park your cars in the garage or away from trees and if you sustain any damage from storms call the SES on 132 500," she said.
