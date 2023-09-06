The first residents of the Eden Garden Lifestyle Estate have moved in and are making themselves comfortable.
Gwen Hinton and Ross Ford said their recent move from their home at Wallagoot Lake to the new estate being built adjacent to the Eden Sports and Recreation Club had been both exciting and challenging.
Ms Hinton said when they first arrived at the estate they really liked the design of the home, but were initially worried about the size.
"At first when we moved in I thought it was very small and the houses were right next to each other - but now that I'm living in it I can say I've managed to put everything where I need it and I'm feeling very comfortable," she said.
Ms Hinton and Mr Ford opted for Munro home, one of the four house styles available to choose. The main drawcard had been the outdoor deck, which Ms Hinton said would help them enjoy the spring sunshine.
"We've got a very sunny back deck and that's the biggest plus for us," she said.
"We both like to play golf and Ross is a really good golfer, but we haven't joined a club until now, so we'll get back to it and play a little bit more than what we have been up until now," she said.
Ms Hinton said she also really enjoyed the idea that they could go out for dinner within walking distance now, which was something they couldn't do before.
"It's wonderful. We walked over for dinner the other night, the dinner was lovely and it was a big plus for us to be able to go over there, have a couple of drinks and then walk home," she said.
"I have a brother in Melbourne who is living in this sort of situation and when we visited it was really lovely to see people checking in on each other," she said.
"I think that's what is nice about these sort of estates is that you're in a community and have that security that if something happens you're not on your own and somebody will knock on your door to see if you're okay."
Looking back on their move new residents Ms Hinton and Mr Ford said they'd recommend anyone interested not to "delay the process".
"I think sometimes we get a bit concerned about how we're going to go about it and how we'll manage the move, but if nothing's ventured then nothing's gained."
Lincoln Place CEO Ben Hindmarsh said he was stoked to see the first residents moving into the estate.
"With these kinds of projects you look forward to the day where you see life come to the projects and we couldn't be more proud and happy than to see our first residents starting to live in the homes," he said.
Mr Hindmarsh said so far two homes had been settled into, with the other residents being from the Riverina.
"We anticipate another two in September," he said.
Mr Hindmarsh said there were 14 homes completely built, two of which were furnished and all able to be viewed through their partnership with local real estate agent Chris Wilson.
"Anybody can make an appointment with Chris our agent and look at any of the homes that haven't been sold, we've also got two display homes that are fully furnished and open for viewings," he said.
Mr Hindmarsh said there were still another 14 homes to be built to complete the first stage of the development, with works anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.
