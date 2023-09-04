Whether civic-minded, or suckers for punishment, hundreds of surf club members and supporters will be putting in the hard yards this weekend, rowing for 24 hours.
From midday Saturday to midday Sunday, September 9-10, rowing machines at numerous NSW surf clubs will be going non-stop as surf lifesavers, supporters and community members take turns in the annual Gotcha4Life 24-Hour Row for Mental Fitness.
Pambula and Tathra Surf Life Saving Clubs have already confirmed they would be among the clubs taking part this year.
For Pambula SLSC, this will mark its third year participating in the 24-hour row, with everyone invited to head along to show their support, donate funds - or even jump on a rowing machine to add to the kilometres covered.
It's a family friendly event so all ages were welcome to head along.
There will be six rowing machines set up for you to jump on and have a go. You can row for five minutes or an hour. However long you like.
READ ALSO:
Every dollar raised goes towards mental fitness workshops and resources thanks to the Gotcha4Life Foundation.
More than $13,000 was raised by Far South Coast surf clubs and supporters during last year's epic row.
In the 2022 event, Pambula SLSC reported an amazing 819km covered during its 24 hours, with $5554 raised.
Tathra reported an epic 976.9km, while Bermagui said it was proud to have also raised more than $5400 and cover "well and truly over" 500km in its first time taking part.
"Every dollar counts and we really appreciate everyone that has participated and donated in the past and for future events," Pambula row organiser Kirsty Byrne said.
Gotcha4Life said its vision was simple, "zero suicides".
"Our mission is to inspire and enable all Australians to take action to build their mental fitness, so no one worries alone," the foundation states on its website.
"When you fundraise for the 24 Hour Row, you are supporting the mental fitness of your community.
"Every donation helps to make a difference. Just $40 means someone can attend a mental fitness workshop that could change or save a life.
"Our mental fitness workshops teach emotional agility, promote social connection and foster the help-seeking behaviours needed to deal with life's stresses, so everyone has someone to turn to and no one has to worry alone."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.