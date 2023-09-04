Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

24-hour row by NSW surf lifesaving clubs to raise money for Gotcha4Life mental fitness training

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 7 2023 - 8:58am, first published September 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whether civic-minded, or suckers for punishment, hundreds of surf club members and supporters will be putting in the hard yards this weekend, rowing for 24 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.