Community working together and the spirit of sharing is one way people could prepare for the upcoming bushfire season and it's something the Bega Valley Shire Council's Waste Services team are encouraging residents to do.
Waste strategy coordinator, Tim Cook said collective use of Council's biannual free waste vouchers could significantly reduce property fuel loads if shared among family, friends and neighbours.
"We've all seen how this community comes together in the wake of devastating bushfires and now is a good opportunity to show the same community spirit by helping a neighbour who needs help clearing fuel loads," he said.
"If the 60% of non-redeemed vouchers are shared with people who need them, it's easy to see how sharing can make a big impact."
Mr Cook said each ratepayer received four vouchers per year, entitling the bearer to free disposal of one cubic metre of garden waste per voucher.
"People with smaller gardens requiring minimal work may be able to help a friend or neighbour who is stuck wondering what to do with a few trailer-loads of garden waste," he said.
"And what's to stop a street coming together for a weekend neighbourhood working bee? A bushfire ready street is better prepared than a lone property."
Mr Cook said rental property owners are also encouraged to share waste vouchers with their tenants.
"There's a mutual benefit in landlords sharing waste vouchers with their tenants: tenants can feel prepared as summer approaches, and landlords are actively protecting their investment," he said.
"While it's good to act early, vouchers can be redeemed throughout the year. Even a last-minute summer trip to your nearest transfer station can make a huge difference," he said.
Waste vouchers can also be used to dispose of half a cubic metre of general household waste, to pick up one cubic metre of compost or mulch, or to dispose of one inner spring mattress for recycling.
For more information on the free waste vouchers, visit Council's website.
