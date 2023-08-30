Magnet
Port of Eden recreated in state-of-the-art shipping simulator

Updated August 30 2023
The Port of Eden not only exists in a state-of-the art shipping simulator 537 km southwest of its real-life location, but Marine Pilots from Port Authority of NSW are using the simulation to practice piloting larger ships into Eden.

Local News

