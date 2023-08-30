Port of Eden recreated in state-of-the-art shipping simulator

The Port of Eden not only exists in a state-of-the art shipping simulator 537 km southwest of its real-life location, but Marine Pilots from Port Authority of NSW are using the simulation to practice piloting larger ships into Eden.
Marine pilots from Port Authority of New South Wales took part in two-and-a-half days of intense training using the world-class technology at the Maritime Simulation Centre at the University of Tasmania's National Maritime College in Launceston.
Port Authority's NSW chief operating officer, John Finch, said the training had allowed the marine pilots to use the "most advanced technology available" and said it was "crucial for both new and experienced marine pilots as it means no scenario is unfamiliar".
"It allows our pilots to test the waters, so to speak, in a safe environment so they're always ready for the real thing," he said.
"By testing and refining our operational and emergency procedures, we can continue to keep the people, ships and environment in our ports safe."
Mr Finch said piloting was a highly skilled profession that involved many years of training before gaining an unlimited licence and then an ongoing commitment to professional development throughout the entire career.
"Ultimately, simulation training whether for scenarios we encounter now, or those we may experience in the future, like piloting larger ships into the Port of Eden - centres around Port Authority's commitment to world best-practice standards for shipping operations within all our Ports," he said.
"It means we can continue to protect Australia's sea trade and economy while supporting future growth for Eden, ensuring an ever-thriving community."
