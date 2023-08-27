The first time Harrison Baker ran onto the field for a grand final he was two years old and now 21 years later he's preparing to do it again for his dad's last season.
The Bakers are no strangers to football with Harrison growing up on football fields watching his father play for the Eden Tigers Rugby League club and bring home seven grand final trophies.
Neil Baker said they'd had the opportunity that "very few families get", for the father and son to play a grand final together.
"I've heard of a few fathers playing with their sons in competitions but not for a grand final," Neil Baker said.
Neil said this season would be his last as he was turning 54 in December but also the most special to him, because he was about to play the grand final with his son.
"It will pretty well be a dream come true," he said.
"When you're my age you wouldn't have thought this could happen but it is and I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
Neil said playing alongside his son had "kept him young".
Neil said he could recall the first time he'd run out on the field with Harrison for the Group 16 grand final in 2002.
"I just wanted to give him a bit of an experience with it and he loved it," he said.
"We actually won that grand final so he's been my lucky charm I think," he said.
Harrison said he felt honoured to play alongside his dad who was a life member of both the Group 16 and the Eden Tigers Rugby League club which he had played 17 seasons and won seven grand finals with.
"His knowledge of footy is just unbelievable to be honest and while it's easy to tell someone the areas they can improve on off the field, when they're out there with you it means so much more," he said.
Harrison said playing alongside his father in Reserve Grade for most of the season had been "pretty special".
"When we go onto the field it's almost like he's not so much a father, he's more like one of my best mates," he said.
Harrison said they had some older players who had won first grade before on the team as well and said it had been great to be in a team with diverse skills and ages.
"It's been really good having them around, those calming voices that you need to hear because we've got a young side but it's mixed in with experienced older boys too," he said.
Harrison said he hoped they'd be able to win the grand final and maintain their strong run of the season.
"Touch wood there hasn't been any losses this year and the reserve grade is going undefeated but the grand final is a different beast," he said.
"Anyone can win them it doesn't matter if you're the underdog or the undefeated but at the end of the day this year has been a really good one and probably one of my favourite seasons to date."
