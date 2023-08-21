Tathra was relentless in its run for the grand final, trouncing the Eden Tigers on Sunday in Group 16 first grade rugby league.
The Sea Eagles led 36-0 at half time and then rounded off the game 48-16 to claim their spot in next weekend's decider.
They will face the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs for the 2023 premiership, the grand finals to be held at Bega Rec Ground on Sunday, August 27.
Eden was one of the benchmark teams all season, claiming the minor premiership with a last round win over the Bulldogs.
However, they had to take the hard road through the finals, losing the qualifying semi in a tight finish - also against the Dogs - and then coming up against the Sea Eagles in Sunday's preliminary.
Tathra fell to Merimbula-Pambula in the first round of finals footy, 34-16, but will be taking momentum from back to back wins over Narooma and Eden when they run on to the field for the decider.
Sea Eagles club registrar and Group 16 timekeeper David Porter said the way Tathra "came out of the gates at full bore" took everyone by surprise, particularly Eden.
"They came out with top class play and fired up right from the start," Porter said.
"It surprised everybody.
"I don't think Eden was expecting that and it caught them off guard.
"It wasn't really until the second half when Eden was then able to find their feet."
Porter said the mood at the Sea Eagles club was buoyant, with all three of its senior sides making this season's grand finals.
"It's absolutely sensational," he said.
"Having all three in the grand finals - Tathra didn't have an under 18s this season, but firsts, league tag and reserves are all through - we're all just pinching ourselves."
In reserve grade, Tathra defeated Bombala 26-4 and will again come up against Eden in the grand final.
The Sea Eagles lost the qualifying semi to the Tigers but regained their footing to limit the Blue Heelers to a single first-half try on Sunday while running in five of their own.
Tynan Taylor scored a double and Lachlan Trickey scored a try as well as three conversions.
The She Eagles also had a good win over Bombala in the league tag, 12-4.
Bega Chicks remain the team to beat after a huge season with only a single dropped game and a win over Tathra in the qualifying semi-final.
Meanwhile, the Under 18s grand final will be contested by the Bega Roosters and Merimbula-Pambula, after the Bulldogs defeated Batemans Bay on Sunday 36-6.
The young Dogs had seven different try scorers.
All four grand finals are to be played at the Bega Rec Ground on Sunday, August 27. Times to be confirmed
