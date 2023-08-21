Magnet
Group 16 grand finalists confirmed after stunning Tathra victory over Eden

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 23 2023 - 5:33pm, first published August 21 2023 - 11:30am
Tathra was relentless in its run for the grand final, trouncing the Eden Tigers on Sunday in Group 16 first grade rugby league.

