Eden High School students attend the Model United Nations Assembly

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 23 2023 - 5:34pm, first published August 19 2023 - 1:15pm
Eden Marine High School Year 12 students Euan Osten and Phoebe Clunes attend the Model United Nations Assembly (MUNA) event at the Museum of Australian Democracy (also known as the Old Parliament House) on August 11 -13. Picture supplied.
Eden Marine High School Year 12 students Euan Osten and Phoebe Clunes attend the Model United Nations Assembly (MUNA) event at the Museum of Australian Democracy (also known as the Old Parliament House) on August 11 -13. Picture supplied.

When Eden High School Year 12 representatives, Phoebe Clunes and Euan Osten attended the annual Model United Nations Assembly this week, they were given the chance to discuss and debate on several timely United Nations matters and resolutions.

