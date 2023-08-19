Spirits were high as various Rugby League clubs gathered from across the region for the annual Group 16 presentation night.
Hosted at the Great Southern Hotel in Eden on Friday August 18, several members across the clubs were recognised for their achievements this season.
Group 16 chairman, Allan Wilton, said the night had been a "major success".
"A good crowd came along and we had a good night, it was great to see all the different club, players and officials, intermingling," he said.
"There was a bit of banter between each other leading into tomorrow's premier final and next week's grand final and everybody was having a great night."
The night revealed 'the best and fairest' players of the season for each grade as well awards for the rookie of the year, coach of the year and volunteer of the year.
In the under 18 category the award was presented to Kai Holt from the Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs.
In the reserve grade category the award was presented to James Boller from the Cooma Stallions.
In the women's league tag category the award was presented to Shea Kelly from the Tathra She Eagles.
In the first grade category the award was presented to Rhyse Grewar from the Eden Tigers.
Mr Wilton said there was a lot of excitement for their "major awards" which helped celebrate individuals efforts and contributions within the club as well.
From the three awards, the rookie of the year was awarded to Sam Taylor from Batemans Bay Tigers.
"The rookie of the year award goes to a young player that is playing his first year in the first grade team," Mr Wilton said.
"In this case, the young fellow from Batemans Bay, Sam, is actually 17-years-old and he's being recognised as an up and coming player in the team."
The next award to be presented was coach of the year which was presented to Josh Hitchins from the Snowy River Bears.
"Josh is a young coach who is in his first year of coaching and he has successfully gotten the Snowy River Bears into the semi finals in first grade," Mr Wilton said.
"This is the first time that's happened since the club has rejoined the competition, five years ago."
The volunteer of the year, which Mr Wilton said was a very popular award, was presented to Raelene Cuzner from the Bega Roosters.
"This award usually goes to someone that works very hard for their club and does a lot for them," he said.
Mr Wilton said Ms Cuzner had been an obvious choice this year.
"The Rooster as you know have had a really challenging year and Raelene was really the glue that kept them together, she kept them going and she made sure they'd complete the season," he said.
"She's done a tremendous amount of work and been with the Roosters for a number of years now, she thoroughly deserved the recognition," he said.
