Call out for creative youths to join the Valley Vibes Youth Festival organising team

Updated August 16 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:39pm
Call out for creative youths to join the Valley Vibes Youth Festival organising team. Picture supplied.
Excitement is building as the Bega Valley gears up for the Valley Vibes Youth Festival and music competition, and organisers are seeking motivated young people to be a part of a dynamic organising team.

