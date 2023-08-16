Excitement is building as the Bega Valley gears up for the Valley Vibes Youth Festival and music competition, and organisers are seeking motivated young people to be a part of a dynamic organising team.
Bega Valley Shire Council's Community Development team is on the lookout for dedicated volunteers to fill various roles crucial to bringing the event to life.
Council's youth resilience officer, Melanie Rowsell said music festivals needed "more than talented musicians to be a success".
"Our call for volunteers presents a unique opening for young people to contribute their talents, skills and creativity to create an unforgettable experience at the Valley Vibes Music Festival," she said.
"There are heaps of opportunities to pique the interest of everyone from future events organisers to young people wanting a career in visual media, marketing or audio production."
Ms Rowsell said the volunteering opportunity would give youth the chance to "make a mark on the Bega Valley's cultural landscape and to leave a lasting impact on its vibrant youth community".
"Putting your hand up to volunteer is a great way to earn valuable experience and to get a foot in the door of some highly competitive career paths," she said.
"It also presents volunteers with a chance to showcase their talents, connect with like-minded people and help to create an amazing event."
Volunteering opportunities exist in several fields including: event management, photography and video, social media and advertising and audio and visual production.
The event management roles will allow the young volunteers to play a pivotal role in orchestrating the festival's logistics, from planning and coordination to on-site execution.
The photography and video roles gives the opportunity to capture the festival's vibrant moments through the camera lens and help immortalise the memories.
The social media and advertising roles allows the volunteers to put their digital prowess to use by crafting compelling content that will engage and entice the festival's audience.
Meanwhile the audio and visual production roles will allow youth to contribute their technical skills to ensure top-notch audio and visual experiences for both performers and attendees.
Positions are open until mid-September, to find out more about how to get involved contact Melanie Rowsell on 0466 514 865 or email: mrowsell@begavalley.nsw.gov.au
For more information on the Valley Vibes Youth Festival and music competition, visit Council's website.
