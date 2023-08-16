Eden SES hits the streets looking for new recruits

You couldn't miss the bright orange of the State Emergency Services members in Eden's main street last Friday.
Nor the huge high-clearance flood rescue vehicle cruising the town.
Along with colleagues from nearby units and regional headquarters, Eden's SES was out in a concerted effort to attract new recruits.
With freebies for the youngsters and information displays for the adults, the hope was the very visible recruitment drive would help bolster numbers for the unit.
While the Eden unit has a dedicated group of volunteers, there are concerns current numbers were not enough to keep it operating at optimum capability.
"The community here has been so supportive [of the SES]. And a lot of the businesses have shown plenty of support too," Deb Muddiman from SES South Eastern zone headquarters said.
"This is about getting the conversation started."
For more information on the NSW SES and to volunteer, visit ses.nsw.gov.au.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
