Like most of the nation students and staff at Eden Marine High School are in the grip of footy fever spurred on by the success of the Matildas progressing further in the FIFA Women's World Cup than ever before.
Against the backdop of previous successes by the Eden Killer Whales Soccer Team, and having representative players among the students, the school was keen to show its colours on Wednesday morning in preparation for the big semi-final against England on Wednesday evening.
Four members of the staff play for the Eden KIller Whales and one member is the coach for the Pambula Penguins.
Eden's own Macca - Karen McCamish - is also a goalie.
"I never thought at 51 I'd be throwing my body around to stop goals," she said.
PEDHPE teacher Jasmine Lefel was captain of the Eden Killer Whales in 2022.
"We're on the cusp of a sporting revolution particularly with respect to female football in Australia," Ms Lefel said.
She said it was evidenced by the full stadiums for the Matildas games and enormous TV engagement.
"Women's football has grown significantly in the Far South Coast since the inception of the first female team back in 1996 which saw some Eden women start the Sapphire Coast Women's Soccer Compeition," Ms Lefel said.
"Since then the eight clubs in the area regularly field women's teams and we have seen a rapid growth of young female players and referees."
From the eight clubs the best and most promising are chosen, to be representative players for the Far South Coast.
They play in several competitions including the prestigious Kanga Cup which draws teams from Asia and New Zealand and is the largest soccer competition in the southern hemisphere.
One of those representative players is Ruth Nelson who plays for Wolumla locally and is also a referee.
Ruth, who plays right wing, has been watching the Matildas matches carefully.
"I love everything about the game. I've been watching the positioning and ball skills. I'm trying to pick up tips," Ruth said.
Noah Heron is also a rep player and referee and plays for Eden in the U16s "in any mid field position".
He is excited about the Women's World Cup and has been to two games, Matildas v Nigeria and England v Columbia.
"It's the first time I've seen a game like that and the women have made it further than the men," Noah said.
His interest is evident as he sports a shirt which has been signed by Australian soccer legend Tim Cahill.
Asked about the difference between the women's and men's games, Ruth said while there was a difference in power, the women's game was more technical and faster. She thought the women's game was more interesting.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
