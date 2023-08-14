Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

NSW Ambulance paramedic Steve Marks retires after 37 years saving lives, passes baton to his daughters

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated August 16 2023 - 4:50pm, first published August 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After two decades, Eden's longest serving paramedic Steve "Marksy" Marks, sat at the cream kitchen table on Bass Street with a coffee in his hand, preparing for his final day in the navy blue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.