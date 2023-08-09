Eden's SES unit is on a concerted recruitment push amid concerns current volunteer numbers are not enough to keep the rescue service online into the future.
The NSW State Emergency Service is supporting the Eden unit with a big day of demonstrations, information displays and recruitment opportunities this Friday, August 11.
Sharon Fox, NSW SES south eastern deputy zone commander, told ACM the Eden unit had some wonderful experienced operators, but that the community needed to step up in order to keep it functioning at full capacity.
"We have had occurrences where we've had to go 'offline'," Ms Fox said of times there was no-one with the necessary capabilities available, requiring assistance from other emergency agencies and neighbouring units.
"There are just over 20 members at Eden, but for 24/7, 365 days a year coverage, we certainly need a lot more to sustain that.
"It may be that we go to a dual response arrangement with Fire and Rescue NSW, and put our hands up to say we need help.
"The concern there is we're taking the fire agency offline from responding to fires.
"What we need to do is build resilience in the community for all hazards. To build the SES capabilities, particularly within the Eden township, to help us respond quickly whenever needed.
READ ALSO:
"Our message to the community is we need new people to learn from the experienced operators at Eden to keep those capabilities available and have a succession plan," she said.
"We want the community to stand up and volunteer."
Ms Fox said Eden was not alone in facing challenges with falling numbers of volunteers.
"It's correct to say it's dire, especially in isolated regions where it's harder to attract numbers of volunteers.
"This is a huge push [in Eden] from the zone and SES state headquarters, and if we're successful we can roll out this recruitment program in other regions that are facing similar challenges," Ms Fox said.
On Friday, August 11, Eden SES unit members, supported by their zone command, will be hitting the streets in force, offering information about what the emergency volunteers do, the benefits gained through rescue training, and answering questions about the service.
There will also be the opportunity to check out some of the equipment used by the team, including a high-clearance vehicle used in flood rescues, as well as engaging activities for children.
READ ALSO:
Ms Fox said volunteering with the NSW SES was open to people from all walks of life and all skill levels.
Nationally accredited training is provided to all recruits, with those skills transferrable to people's regular jobs and future opportunities, not just rescue operations.
SES volunteers respond to incidents including road crashes, industrial, farm and domestic rescues and retrievals, flood responses, and "vertical" rescues - cliffs and coastal rock platforms for example.
"We really want to bolster our capabilities across all these areas for the benefit of the Eden community," Ms Fox said.
"But we really need the community to stand up and be part of it.
"If you're fit and healthy, and can provide a little - or a lot - of your time, we want to hear from you."
The Eden SES will be set up on Imlay Street outside the Post Office on Friday, August 11, from 9am until 4pm.
Head along to find out more and how you can join.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.