How to pack and ship artwork via courier

Learn how to go about shipping artwork safely and securely.

Artwork - e.g. framed paintings and sculptures - is up there among the trickiest items to ship. Whether you're an artist sending your work to a customer or a collector moving house, you want to do everything in your power to ensure that your artwork will reach its destination in the same condition it was in when you packed it.



Unfortunately, it's impossible to guarantee that artwork won't be damaged during transit. Sometimes it happens. All you can do is take steps to minimise the risk as much as possible.

Keep reading to learn how to go about shipping artwork safely and securely.

Courier or freight?

The mode of shipping depends on the size and weight of the art in question. You have two options: courier and freight. Let's briefly go over the differences between them.

Couriers are companies that specialise in door-to-door parcel delivery. They provide expedited shipping and can usually deliver a package same-day within major metropolitan areas. Examples include CouriersPlease, Hunter Express, Direct Couriers, StarTrack, and Aramex.

Because they specialise in rapid delivery, couriers impose size and weight restrictions. Many of them cannot accept packages weighing more than 25 kilograms.

Freight services, on the other hand, exist to move very bulky or heavy cargo and other goods, including artwork. Unlike couriers, freight companies typically do not deliver the shipments themselves. Instead, they act as middlemen: they arrange the logistics of the shipment and commission another company to handle the delivery.

Freight can be shipped by road, air, sea, or rail. Road is the most popular choice for domestic freight, while the majority of international freight is shipped by sea. Air freight is fastest and also the most expensive.

Most artwork can be shipped via courier. But if you're shipping something very large, or a large quantity of smaller works, you should consider using an Australia freight carrier. As a general rule, shipments of artwork exceeding 25 kilograms in weight, or 1.5 metres in length, are candidates for freight.

Toll Group is perhaps the best known freight forwarder in Australia. But many couriers, such as Northline, DirectCouriers, UPS, FedEx, and DHL, also offer freight shipping.

Packing your artwork

The best way to pack your artwork depends on its size, shape, and weight. In the majority of cases, you'll be using a corrugated cardboard box or a wooden crate. Exceptions include canvases that are not mounted and very large or abnormally sized works. The former can be rolled up and packed in a shipping tube, while the latter may require a special shipping container. Some companies like UPS offer customised containers for high value items.

Note: before packing your art, take photos so that you have proof of the condition it was in prior to shipping.

We're going to be focusing on mounted paintings, since that's the most common type of artwork shipped via courier. For bigger stuff, or for very high value works, you should work with a freight carrier to determine the best means of packing and shipping your art.

The packing process involves lots of cardboard, bubble and/or shrink wrap, various packing materials, and tape. You'll also need "fragile" and/or "handle with care" stickers.

The box itself should be approximately 5 cm larger in length, width, and height than your mounted painting. Common sizes for this purpose include:

70 cm x 10 cm x 60 cm and

95 cm x 12 cm x 76 cm

Now that you've got your supplies, it's time to start packing.

The first step is wrapping the work in shrink wrap or foam sheets. Go around at least two or three times.

Next, apply a layer of stiff cardboard to each side of the painting. Tape them in place. (If you have a large enough cardboard sheet, you can fold it all the way around.)

Once you've got the protective cardboard layer in place, it's time to break out the bubble wrap. Make sure you cover the entire thing, including the corners and edges. Two layers of bubble wrap is sufficient.

Now you're ready to place the artwork inside the shipping box. Fill all empty space with packing material: bubble wrap, newspaper, packing peanuts, and air cushions are all fine. The idea here is to prevent your artwork from shifting around in transit. If you can do that, the risk of damage is very low. Leave no stone unturned while filling voids inside the box.

All that remains now is sealing your package, labeling it, and selecting a courier to handle it. Take care taping up the box; err on the side of too much tape. As for choosing a courier, use a comparison website to find the best quote.

Insuring your artwork

All couriers give you the option of insuring your package. For obvious reasons, this is something you should definitely do when shipping artwork. In spite of your best packaging efforts, there is always a chance of damage occurring during transit.

