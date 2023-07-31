The Eden Tigers have claimed the 2023 minor premiership in both first grade and reserves in a spectacular season for the men in red and white.
Group 16 marked its last regular round before the finals at the weekend, with Eden's 40-18 victory over Snowy River enough for the Tigers to lock into top spot on the ladder.
Just as impressive all season, Merimbula-Pambula finished the 14 regular rounds on equal footing with the Tigers, but with a slightly lower for and against differential.
Just two points behind in third place were the Tathra Sea Eagles, with Snowy River, Narooma and Cooma rounding out the top six.
At home for their game against the Bears, Eden struck first through a try to Jake Roberts in the 15th minute and were never headed.
Roberts bookended the match, crossing again in the 78th minute as tries were shared around with Lincoln Stewart, Jake Griffin, Rhyse Grewar and captain Adrian Purtell (two) all on the score sheet.
Harrison Baker slotted through four conversions before Terry Campese returned to a role he performed so well for the Canberra Raiders in the NRL by kicking two himself.
Meanwhile, Tathra travelled to Narooma and came away with a hard-fought win.
Down 12-10 at the half-time break, the Sea Eagles dug deep to claim the tight victory 34-28.
In the weekend's other games, Bega forfeited to Batemans Bay while Cooma snuck home against Bombala 28-26. Merimbula-Pambula had the bye.
In reserve grade, the Eden Tigers remained undefeated through all 14 rounds of the 2023 season, too strong for the Bears on Sunday.
Unfortunately, the game was cut short due to an injury to one of the Eden players just before half-time, with the scoreline at 34-0.
They will go into the finals as the team to beat, but with Tathra and Cooma nipping at their heels.
Bega has something to still cheer about in a very challenging year for the club, with the Chicks topping the league tag ladder with only one loss all season.
While first grade and reserves forfeited their away games at the weekend, the Chicks went out all guns blazing, taking down the Bay Tigers 44-6.
Madison Parbery top scored for the Chicks, crossing for two tries and slotting home six of her eight conversion attempts.
In other league tag games, Tathra was strong on their home ground, defeating Merimbula-Pambula 26-0, while Bombala has a successful trip to Cooma, 22-0.
Joining Bega, Tathra and Bombala in the ladies competition's top four was Eden, giving the Tigers club a fighting chance for the premiership in all three senior grades.
