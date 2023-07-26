Captain Kate clocks up 100 games for Eden

Eden's Kate Mitchell says she is keen to kick on, even after marking a significant milestone in the Sapphire Coast AFL competition.
The Whalers captain clocked up her 100th senior game on Saturday, celebrated by her club and a large turnout of supporters.
Mitchell said it wasn't exactly the game and result the home side would have liked.
Low on players and with a few injury worries, the game was called at three-quarter time, with the Bermagui Breakers ahead 6.6 (42) to Eden's 1.1 (7).
However, there are still two games to play in the regular season and Eden currently sits in second spot on the SCAFL women's ladder.
Given there are only four teams in the competition, the premiership is still anyone's to claim.
READ ALSO:
Mitchell has seen the Whalers right through the past seven seasons, starting when they were the "underdog" grand final winner in 2016, the year SCAFL launched its first senior women's comp.
"Being the underdogs going into a grand final and coming away with the win, that's always a pretty good feeling," Mitchell said when asked about the highlights of her 100-game career.
"We actually won the first three grand finals straight, and were the underdog each time," she added with a chuckle.
Also among her highlights was seeing the continued camaraderie around the club.
"The feeling's really good in the club.
"We have a wide range of ages - the oldest player is 36 and then down to some in their early 20s.
"But age is not an issue. It doesn't matter where you're from or how old you are, everyone is made to feel welcome."
Mitchell has also juggled motherhood with her playing duties over the years, but that looks to have resulted in some future Eden Whalers in the making.
"My kids are all involved [in Aussie rules] - I have one in the under 11s, one in the under 9s and my youngest is playing Auskick," Mitchell said.
"It's pretty cool seeing them all out there, and when they do something special I wonder 'where did that come from?" she added with a laugh.
Some would say there's a strong family influence.
Mitchell said she actually played the 2017 grand final while 11 weeks pregnant.
Committed to her beloved Whalers, the timing of her youngest's arrival meant she only missed the first handful of games in the 2018 season before retaking her position on the field.
Tathra's Cymmon Parker also celebrated her 100th senior women's game at the weekend.
Mitchell said they had spoken to each other in the weeks prior when realising they were both approaching the milestone.
Given various injury timeouts and newborn arrivals over the past seven years, either could've made history as the SCAFL's first woman to mark their 100th game.
There was also the potential their milestones could have arrived this coming weekend when Eden hosts Tathra.
As fate would have it, they reached their 100th the same weekend and both leading players enjoyed celebrating with their respective home ground crowds.
Mitchell said she hoped seeing female players reaching milestones like 100 games would give other young girls something to aspire to.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.