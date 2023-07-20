Magnet
Yanda Biratj (Eden Language) group regather, learn and share

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 21 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
Indigenous community members of all ages unite together at Jigamy for a community language lesson day on Wednesday July 19. Picture by Amandine Ahrens
Indigenous community members of all ages came together at Jigamy to celebrate the continuation of the South Coast language as spoken by Elders.

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

