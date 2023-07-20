Indigenous community members of all ages came together at Jigamy to celebrate the continuation of the South Coast language as spoken by Elders.
On Wednesday, July 19 the Yanda Biratj (Eden Language) group hosted a community language lesson for local Aboriginal people who were interested in learning language and or being a member of the Yanda Biratj group.
The language used on the day is known as the 'South Coast language as spoken by Elders', which is made up of words from the different language groups within the Yuin nation.
These words were documented by local Elders, some of whom have passed, over the last three to four decades.
The language lesson day enabled the various attendees to get together and share stories and discuss the potential of gradually introducing the language in local schools.
Bega Elder Annette Scott said she had been moved to see the progress in the inclusion of Indigenous culture and language within the community.
"We used to not be allowed to talk about our language in schools and now we can see pride in youth who want to share it with their peers in class," she said.
Aunty Annette said she was excited to see young leaders taking a keen interest in learning from their Elders and taking pride in their cultural identity.
"I'm always excited to see our young people getting involved and the young men today like Nathan Lygon and Kayne Arvidson who lead a great example in their community and bring about positive change," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
