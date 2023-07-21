Magnet
Cruise Eden trainees Keely and Ocea visit P&O in Sydney

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
July 21 2023 - 10:00am
Keely Grebert and Ocea Thiedeman visit P&O headquarters during their visit to Sydney on July 5, 2023. Picture supplied.
Keely Grebert and Ocea Thiedeman visit P&O headquarters during their visit to Sydney on July 5, 2023. Picture supplied.

When Keely Grebert and Ocea Thiedeman found themselves travelling to the big smoke for an exciting trip organised through their school based traineeship with Cruise Eden, they never imagined how much they'd learn.

