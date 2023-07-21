When Keely Grebert and Ocea Thiedeman found themselves travelling to the big smoke for an exciting trip organised through their school based traineeship with Cruise Eden, they never imagined how much they'd learn.
The Year 11 Eden Marine High School trainees spent four days in Sydney learning about cruise planning, destination experiences and cruise management as part of the P&O Pacific Partnerships Program.
Cruise Eden coordinator Debbie Meers said the trip to Sydney had provided Keely and Ocea the "fabulous opportunity" to visit the P&O offices of Carnival Australia and learn first hand how cruises were organised.
"They spent two days working in different departments learning all about how cruises are organised and run from the administrative side," she said.
"It was amazing to see how much they learned over those two days and then on the third they were surprised with the bridge climb as a destination activity."
Ms Meers said for their final day the girls were able to witness firsthand how staff aboard one of the P&O cruise ships docked at Sydney Harbour handled the turnaround of guests coming off the ship and those checking in.
"It was an amazing experience, Keely and Ocea learned so much about cruise operations and the behind the scenes organisation," she said.
"There were a number of businesses that supported them with sponsorship or purchasing of items that assisted the girls in their trip to Sydney," she said.
Keely and Ocea said looking back on their trip to Sydney they discovered they learnt so much about how cruise ships were operated from behind the scenes.
Keely said she'd learnt so much about the different departments within P&O headquarters.
"There were parts of the company that I didn't even know existed like a care team that was dedicated to helping people with any special care needed," she said.
"There's so, so many different departments and staff that work for them and they all interlink to create this one big operation which I thought was so cool because I hadn't realised how much went into cruises," she said.
Ocea said it really opened her eyes to seeing the many career paths she could take in tourism.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
