With a lack of influencers with neurodiversity, chronic illnesses and disabilities, Merimbula mother of two Simone Eyles knew the thing that had been tugging on her heartstrings for some time was the way to bring forth much needed change.
So, Ms Eyles founded and developed Disinfluencer.
"Dis isn't for disability, it's for disruption," Ms Eyles said.
"The disruption's about changing what people think and what people think's impossible, and moving from a story of inspiration to empowerment."
As Ms Eyles shared her family's story, you could hear the worry in her voice knowing there was a lack of representation for the 1-in-5 people who have a disability in Australia.
However, she reiterated that people were more than their diagnosis.
Her son Josh was born with a rare kidney disease, which required a transplant, but he's passionate about art and sharing his creativity online.
While her daughter Jett, born at 25 weeks gestation, enjoys posing in front of the camera and is just about to turn five.
Disinfluencer was built out of this desire and need to find people's purpose and helping them get paid for what they love and were passionate about, without the worry of unemployment.
"Their disability isn't a disadvantage, it isn't a story to inspire anyone. It's their life and who they are, and they celebrate that," Ms Eyles said with a smile.
"I can create opportunities for them to do those things that they want to do."
Recently announced as one of AMP Foundation's Tomorrow Makers, Ms Eyles is part of the SPARK program which provides support and funding to individuals and organisations with the drive and determination to create positive social change.
"It's quite exciting because I feel that what I'm offering is something that brands want and there's no way to navigate it," she said.
"There's no pathway to do it, so [I'm] solving that problem for them, because they want to have that diversity in their marketing."
Ms Eyles said she would love to hear from individuals who need support and assistance in following their dreams, or brands that are struggling to reach authentic influencers who disrupt the norms by providing strong representations of diversity.
"The whole point of it, especially my son, is just real people," she said.
"He brushes his teeth, he brushes his hair, he does all the things everyone else does but I don't see that represented in anything, so that's what we're about.
"We need everyone to be different, and it doesn't matter if you're autistic, ADHD, had a kidney transplant, you're still a person, you still like doing stuff, you still have hopes and dreams.
"So let's open the world up to include everyone and make the world so much better."
For more information on Disinfluencer, click here
