Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Seahorse Inn celebrates triple win in Wedding Industry Awards

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 19 2023 - 10:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seahorse Inn team members Troy Aldridge, Trudi Marrapodi, Cass Chatfield and Shannan Owen.
Seahorse Inn team members Troy Aldridge, Trudi Marrapodi, Cass Chatfield and Shannan Owen.

Twofold Bay's luxurious venue Seahorse Inn, has won accolades as the best boutique hotel experience for weddings on the Far South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.