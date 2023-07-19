Twofold Bay's luxurious venue Seahorse Inn, has won accolades as the best boutique hotel experience for weddings on the Far South Coast.
Seahorse Inn managing director Mike Milliken said he was proud of the team for winning first place in three categories across the annual Shoalhaven and South Coast Wedding Industry Awards.
"We're immensely proud of them, they deserve it. I know how much effort Ashlee and the team put into making sure that they've given the couple the best day they possibly can," he said.
The hotel won gold in the boutique wedding accommodation category, the wedding venue coordinator category and wedding venue historic category.
Mr Milliken said the awards helped demonstrate the extent of care put into weddings and events by staff at the hotel, which combined with the hotel's surroundings provided an unique experience for guests.
"The team at Seahorse Inn strives so hard to not only give the bride and groom the best possible experience, but also to present the Inn in such a way that it creates an unforgettable experience of luxury in beautiful scenic surroundings."
Mr Milliken said the key character behind every wedding was the hotel's general manager, Ashlee Donohue, who could be found at the heart of it all, going above and beyond for the bride and groom.
"Ashlee spends so much time making sure the bride in particular is happy with every part she has planned for the wedding," he said.
"From the layout of the tables, to the decorations, food, drinks and everything else, Ashlee certainly does her best and she's got a great team behind her."
"We offer such a unique service at Twofold Bay from the location and history of the building but to be able to back it up with good food and great service, just adds to the overall package," he said.
Mr Milliken said the awards were extra special to the team, being that the annual awards were presented to businesses based on the number of votes from newlywed couples.
"I couldn't think of a better way to be recognised than by our newlyweds who want to tell everyone how great their experience with us was," he said.
Mr Milliken highlighted the design of the hotel, which was first built in the 1840s by Benjamin Boyd. While it had been restored a couple of times and stands full renovated now, it had retained its historic facade.
The newly refurbished Inn offers modern luxury through its rooms that were refurbished in 2021, along with fine dining served at the hotel's brasserie which specialises in fresh local seafood and Australian wines.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
