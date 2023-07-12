Sewer jetting maintenance works to start in Eden

Residents in parts of Eden are being asked to take some simple steps in preparation for sewer jetting starting this week.
The scheduled maintenance program begin in parts of Eden between July 13 and 25 and will take place between 7am and 5pm (weekdays) and 8:30am and 4:30pm (Saturdays).
The sewer jetting program will use high pressure water to clear sewerage infrastructure of blockages and debris, which on rare occasions can result in an unpleasant situation called blowback.
Jetting is one of the processes Council uses to reduce blockages caused by roots, debris and things that have no place in a sewer.
It's also an opportunity for Council to monitor inappropriate use of the sewerage system, with blockages commonly arising from items like nappies, wet wipes and oils that have found their way into the network.
The sewer jetting program helps raise awareness on the importance protecting local environments from spills and reminding residents that flushing inappropriate items down the toilet would not make them go away.
During this scheduled maintenance program residents will be asked to seek out and inspect their overflow relief gullies, or gully traps as they are often called.
Gully traps can be found in the yard. They can be recognised by their small and round shape, protruding from the ground and usually covered with a plastic grille that is designed to pop off if there is a problem in the sewer system.
Plumbers install gully traps to deal with issues like blowback, so any backwash ends up in the garden instead of the bathroom floor.
Council urges people to make sure that their gully traps are not overgrown with grass, or obstructed by something heavy, like a pot plant or paving slab.
Keeping gully traps unobstructed, and toilet lids closed with a heavy book on the lid are tips and tricks advised by council to residents in preparation for sewer jetting.
Residents impacted by sewer jetting have been contacted directly with details of how to prepare for the program.
For enquiries about the jetting process, please contact Council's Water and Sewerage Services team on (02) 6499 2222.
If you cannot find your gully trap, or suspect that it is blocked, people are encouraged to contact their local plumber for advice and service.
