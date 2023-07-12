This is Eden with Eddy from fishing club and RSL Sub-Branch

How long have you lived in Eden?
We retired and moved up here about 11 years ago.
How have you enjoyed your involvement with the Eden RSL Sub Branch and Eden Amateur Fishing Club?
With the RSL I get a sense of enjoyment in being involved with the strong body of people that are there now.
As for the fishing club I've been involved with the club from when we first came to Eden and have been president, vice president, browns-men you name it. I just get a lot of satisfaction out of getting it to go ahead.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
I have a strong feeling about Boyds Tower I think it's a major draw card for the area with the history behind that place.
I also love the lighthouse down near Green Cape and the ways the tides come in there, apart from that there's one more place, my home overlooking Aslings Beach.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I wouldn't change a thing, I'd give some to my children and grandchildren and I'd also donate a portion of it to the Heart Foundation.
What's one thing you can't live without?
Family, I am fortunate to be a parent, grandfather and great-grandfather and we are doubly fortunate to all get along so well so I'd definitely say family.
In the time you've lived here, what changes have you seen happening in Eden?
A lot has changed in 10 years with the renovation of Hotel Australasia, the tourism boom with the new visitor centre and Cruise Ship arrivals. Losing the fisherman's club was a shame but it'll be great to see the new building eventuate.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
