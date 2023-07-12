A mother who went to Eden Lookout and Rotary Park to visit her son's memorial plaque in late June, was shocked to find it missing, with only glue remnants remaining where the plaque had sat for 12 years.
"It's gone. Who would do this? What do I do?" the mother said to her daughter, over the phone, in tears.
Unbeknown to the family, Pambula Rotary members Margaret Henry and Daryl Dobson had been attending the gardens to ensure they were being presented beautifully, when Margaret noticed the memorial plaque free from its foundations.
READ ALSO:
"The wind could have blown it away because it was a very light plaque, it wasn't a heavy one, so it sort of all started because we were there checking that everything was okay," Margaret said.
In her eighties, Margaret isn't an avid Facebook user, so she didn't think to mention it online.
"All I could think of was making sure it was cleaned, and ready to go back where it belonged," Margaret said.
"It was completely unstuck, so I took it over to the Men's Shed. Daryl and I thought that was the best thing to do, to clean up all the adhesive they used previously, and they did a beautiful job.
"And then I got Covid, and couldn't get back to pick it up for a while.
"It is now safely back where it was."
Eden Lookout and Rotary Park commemorates those that have lost their lives on the water, while also offering panoramic views of the whole southern section of Twofold Bay.
"It's all they've got, that plaque and that memorial at a glorious spot in Eden. It's a really special place."
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.