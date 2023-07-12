Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Missing memorial plaque cleaned and re-secured at Eden Lookout and Rotary Park

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated July 17 2023 - 9:35am, first published July 12 2023 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The plaque, now re-secured, and looking in good condition thanks to some help from Rotary and the Eden Men's Shed. Picture by Denise Dion
The plaque, now re-secured, and looking in good condition thanks to some help from Rotary and the Eden Men's Shed. Picture by Denise Dion

A mother who went to Eden Lookout and Rotary Park to visit her son's memorial plaque in late June, was shocked to find it missing, with only glue remnants remaining where the plaque had sat for 12 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.