Upgrade works on the Light-to-Light walk through Beowa National Park are set to continue with the northern section of the track being temporarily closed from July onwards while works are underway .
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) director Kane Weeks said significant works were needed to restore that section of the track to its former glory, and make it a "one-of-a-kind nature-based experience that will showcase the exceptional beauty of the Sapphire Coast".
"This short-term closure is necessary for the longer-term enjoyment and comfort of walkers who want to experience one of the most specular multi-day bushwalks on the NSW south coast," Mr Weeks said.
"Over the coming months the track surface will be repaired, new stone steps, drainage channels and sections of elevated board walk will also be installed."
While it won't be possible to complete the entire 30-kilometre walk at this time, Mr Weeks said NPWS will be working with tour operators to reduce disruptions.
"While we are upgrading this 13-kilometres of track, walkers are still able to do the Light-to-Light Walk along the southern section, from Saltwater Creek to Green Cape," he said.
The northern section of the Light-to-Light Walk was expected to re-open in summer when the track works were complete.
This temporary closure was timed to start during the off-peak season to minimise disruption to visitors.
