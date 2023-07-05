Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

South Coast bespoke dining experience launches return season of intimate long lunches

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 12 2023 - 9:24am, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Season one of The Wool Shed's long lunch events was a sell-out with 2023 looking like it will be a busy one as well. Picture by Camilla Merrick.
Season one of The Wool Shed's long lunch events was a sell-out with 2023 looking like it will be a busy one as well. Picture by Camilla Merrick.

A well-received Far South Coast farm to table dining experience is opening for a second season soon and there's a lot to look forward to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.