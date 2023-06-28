Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Bega Valley Shire rate rise approved but three councillors say it should have been delayed

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:10pm, first published June 29 2023 - 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Valley Shire rate rise approved but three councillors say it should have been delayed
Bega Valley Shire rate rise approved but three councillors say it should have been delayed

Any last remaining hopes by ratepayers that council would step back from the 24 per cent rate increase starting July 1, 2023, were quashed when councillors agreed to go ahead with the increase, but the vote was not unanimous.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.