Bega Valley Shire rate rise approved but three councillors say it should have been delayed

Any last remaining hopes by ratepayers that council would step back from the 24 per cent rate increase starting July 1, 2023, were quashed when councillors agreed to go ahead with the increase, but the vote was not unanimous.
It was the last hurdle - albetit a pretty small one - in the months of discussion over the rate increase and will coincide with electricity price increases for many people.
Crs Cathy Griff, Mitchell Nadin and David Porter voted against the motion citing concerns over the impost on ratepayers and lack of information on where council could cut back.
Cr Griff wanted to delay the increase for a year because "we're right in the middle of a cost of living crisis".
"If I thought anyone was going to vote for it I would have put it up (as a motion)," Cr Griff said adding that council had too much infrastructure in almost every category.
Crs Nadin and Porter felt that council had not spelt out what measures it was taking to save money, nor had it listened to ratepayers about where they felt money should be directed.
"We couldnt give the public a definitive on what this was for," Cr Nadin said.
"I firmly believe we need to do a review of rating categories. I don't think alternatives to a rate rise have been covered."
He said businesses along the coast would be paying "thousands of dollars extra a year in rates".
"I think a lot of our ratepayers understand we need more money but we still have to operate in a palatable way towards our ratepayers and I dont think we have done that," Cr Porter said.
But the mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said while the decision was difficult, it was financially responsible.
"We simply don't have the funds needed to continue maintaining the $1.7 billion of assets we are responsible for, with $1.11 billion of those assets relating to the general fund or continue to provide the vast range of services the community relies on.
"Our current financial position comes from rising costs, insufficient and capped government funding and Council taking on greater responsibilities over time often without choice.
"We have a responsibility to our community and future generations to remain financially viable.
"We know any increase in rates is difficult to contemplate for many in our community, but we need to take steps to reduce the ever-expanding gap between our income and expenses," he said.
Cr Fitzpatrick said the additional revenue into the general fund meant council could continue to focus on maintenance and renewal of the road network, improved water, sewer and waste services in collaboration with funding agencies.
"We will also continue to actively work on processing DA's to support development, completing grant-funded projects and are committed to further reviewing asset and service priorities in future years to ensure future financial sustainability," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
But Cr Nadin told ACM a service review had been carried out and "zero has been cut" and he therefore questioned what a further review could find.
"Cutting expediture is the harder decision," Cr Nadin said.
"I hope we're not seeing this as a solution to our financial problems; our reputational risk is very high at the moment," Cr Nadin said.
Cr Fitzpatrick said if the government's financial assistance grant was restored to former levels "everything would be fine" but "not making a decision was the worst form of leadership".
"We realise that cost of living pressures are significant at the moment and want to remind our ratepayers that we offer various hardship options and a concession program for pensioners."
Councillors adopted a suite of planning documents at yesterday's meeting, including the permanent special rate variation (SRV) of 24 per cent inclusive of the 4.1 per cent rate peg for the 2023-24 financial year and 19.6 per cent inclusive of an assumed 2.5 per cent rate peg for the 2024-25 financial year.
Ratepayers are encouraged to assess the impact of the SRV on their respective properties by using the SRV calculator available on the council's website.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
