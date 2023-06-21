Funding to help Eden community and not for profits keep their information safe online

With an eye to the cyber security and safety of the community, Eden Community Access Centre (ECAC) applied for a grant to provide cyber security workshops and training.
Success has come in the shape of the FRRR's Telstra's Connected Communities Grant Program with a $10,000 grant.
Manager at ECAC Carina Severs said the funds would empower local not for profits and individuals to protect and secure their personal information.
READ MORE:
"The Eden Community Access Centre has seen a dramatic rise in people seeking information and support to make their devices safe from malware, phishing and spam," Ms Severs said.
"In some cases understanding about security, identity theft and the need for two factor authentication (2FA) is limited and many see 2FA as red-tape which is only in place to make their lives difficult with no real benefit to themselves," Ms Severs said.
There is concern that individuals could be at risk and vulnerable to loss.
Ms Severs said cyber security was crucial because it safeguarded all types of data against theft and loss.
"Sensitive data, protected health information, personally identifiable information, intellectual property, personal information, data, and government and business information systems are all potentially at risk," she said.
"We are planning to develop factsheets and workshops to address people's fears and give ideas about how people can protect themselves," Ms Severs said.
The Eden Community Access Centre has seen a dramatic rise in people seeking information and support to make their devices safe from malware, phishing and spam.- Carina Severs
Cyber safety and online awareness workshops will aim to educate on the different types of online threats like email phishing and text based scams - how to identify them and how to manage them
Workshops and information to not for profit organisations will help build digital literacy for broad community benefit and support for community groups to implement or upgrade electronic information security will help keep information secure.
There will be education on how device security works - on mobile as well as a PC and most importantly - what to do if you suspect you've hacked or scammed and how to minimise future events.
Ms Severs said they would also provide information and help setting up two factor authentication.
She said the benefits were protecting networks and data from unauthorised access and giving people the confidence and knowledge to safely purchase online, complete online banking and pay bills.
"We also want to support faster recovery times in the event of a breach," Ms Severs said.
Workshops could start by the end of July.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.