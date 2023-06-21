Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Funding to help Eden community and not for profits keep their information safe online

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funding to help Eden community and not for profits keep their information safe online
Funding to help Eden community and not for profits keep their information safe online

With an eye to the cyber security and safety of the community, Eden Community Access Centre (ECAC) applied for a grant to provide cyber security workshops and training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.