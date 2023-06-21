Imlay Street has lost another business this week, with the news of popular Indian restaurant Legacy of India shutting up shop.
Legacy of India opened its doors just six months ago in Eden and sadly decided last week to close them due to challenges with the costs of trade.
Located alongside the Halfway Hotel, the restaurant space had a chequered recent history, with previous inhabitants Tidal also only in the space temporarily before relocating to Merimbula.
With restaurants in Moruya and Merimbula, the chain had intended to open in Eden before Christmas last year, according to manager Robyn Morley.
"Moni, the leasee, had taken the lease over before Christmas but we couldn't get a chef so we missed all that Christmas trade," Ms Morley said.
"The day he [the chef] arrived, we opened."
READ ALSO:
Unfortunately, Ms Morley said it was a little too late, with autumn and winter trade unable to sustain the large restaurant's outgoings.
"I tried all sorts of things to promote the restaurant. Free birthday cakes, free pappadums, free home deliveries and $15 curry nights," she said.
"You can only promote so much and give so much away. I just don't think there's the population to sustain a restaurant of this size."
Also managing the Halfway Motel, Ms Morley said she will look to advertise the space, which includes a function room, shortly, while also hopeful that Legacy of India might look to re-open later in the year.
"I hope it's not a permanent thing and will just be for the winter."
Announcing the closure via Facebook, Ms Morley said the news was met with sadness and a show of support from locals; some far too familiar with the business's challenges.
The restaurant employed eight staff, including chef Prakash Chander who said he will now work temporarily at Legacy of India in Merimbula.
Ms Morley said if Legacy of India were to give it another shot in Eden, the Imlay Street location would be well equipped to fully maximise the holiday season.
"I think that's how the businesses operate in Eden, they've got to have that busy summer," she said.
Able to seat up to 44 people in the restaurant along with a separate function room that can host over 50, Ms Morley said the building was walk-in ready, with stoves, fridges and everything else a prospective business would need outside of ingredients.
"We set this up in a day to open. The chef arrived that day and we opened that night. We can do it again.
"Being attached to the motel has been a great advantage," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.