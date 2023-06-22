Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Prepare Our People Community Fun Day in Eden

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eden Community Access Centre is holding the Prepare Our People (POP) Community Fun Day on Saturday, June 24, to help share information with community about disaster preparedness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.