Eden Community Access Centre is holding the Prepare Our People (POP) Community Fun Day on Saturday, June 24, to help share information with community about disaster preparedness.
Eden Community Access Centre's disaster preparedness coordinator Jodie Stewart said the event provided an opportunity to meet local first responders, and gain some information about disaster preparedness in a fun, community, family-friendly setting.
"It's not just an event with flyers on the desk, and that was our main objective, to make it fun, make it interactive and to make it engaging so people want to come along," Ms Stewart said.
READ ALSO:
"And while they're there they are gaining very vital preparedness information."
The event will be held at Barclay Street Oval between 10am and 2pm, and will include a range of market stalls and activities, including food vans, music by talented artist and RFS volunteer Sam Stevenson, and local musicians Dre and Nikea.
"I'm excited to be part of an event specifically tailored towards disaster preparation," Mr Stevenson said.
READ ALSO:
"I've been involved with plenty of stuff with the RFS just turning up to days, but a whole day sort of created around it. It's a new concept, hopefully it's a big day."
A children's colour run is planned for the final event of the day, bubble soccer will be conducted by the PCYC, and Disaster Relief Australia will lead and manage a Big Map exercise.
Underneath a marquee on the oval, there will be 15 minute POP talks where industry experts will share advice and knowledge, from RFS Get Ready Plans to Red Cross evacuation kits, and Marine Rescue water safety to SES guide to getting ready for storms and floods.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.