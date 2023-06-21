Magnet
Eden Marine Rescue volunteers save lives on the water

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 10:30am
NSW Marine Rescue Eden Unit commander Greg Madden and deputy unit commander Garry Thornton. Picture supplied
NSW Marine Rescue Eden Unit commander Greg Madden and deputy unit commander Garry Thornton. Picture supplied

An abundance of experience is being brought to Eden Marine Rescue with unit commander Greg Madden and deputy unit commander Garry Thornton joining the team.

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

