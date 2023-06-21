An abundance of experience is being brought to Eden Marine Rescue with unit commander Greg Madden and deputy unit commander Garry Thornton joining the team.
Before joining Marine Rescue, Mr Madden had an extensive career in the NSW Police Force before transferring to the Australian Federal Police where he served for 12 years before retiring at the rank of detective sergeant.
Mr Thornton has the perfect resume having served with Police Rescue, from working with Polair, police divers, and water police, including a combined 53 years of volunteering service with RFS, SES, VRA, and Marine Rescue.
Mr Madden is an avid fisherman, and said he takes his 18-foot fishing boat out nearly every week with his deputy Mr Thornton.
"I know from a fisherman's point of view, what goes on when you log on and log off and how necessary it is, and I also know there's the phone app if you don't want to log on and log off," Mr Madden said.
"That way the rescue base knows where we are if we get into trouble, and it's a very good habit to get into."
Marine Rescue offers a service that allows vessels to log on and off, which helps them monitor how many people are on the water, on each boat, where they're going, and return times.
Mr Madden became the unit commander on June 7. Just 10 days later, on Saturday, June 17, volunteers on board Marine Rescue NSW vessel XRAY 30 (Eden) were deployed to assist with a search after a diver was reported missing around 3.30pm.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said the Eden unit was called to assist NSW Water Police and rescue helicopters, and "responded quickly and professionally."
Resuming their search at 8am on Sunday, June 18, both XRAY 30 and Merimbula 31 were part of a multi-agency search which resulted in a successful conclusion.
"We saw a person dressed in black on the shore, but we didn't know who he was, thinking he may have been a diver from the previous day looking for his mate," Mr Madden said.
"The police boat and Pambula surf club went over and talked to him, and a short term later we got the message that the target was retrieved, which means they found the person alive and well."
Mr Madden described the moment as cooees and high-fives on the boat's deck, before he shared the most heartwarming moment he witnessed upon returning to shore.
"[The diver] went and met his family when he was on the police boat. Just seeing his family embrace him was a feeling of absolute elation."
"It makes it all worthwhile."
Meanwhile, Marine Rescue Eden will be attending the Prepare Our People Community Fun Day, Saturday, June 24, to answer any of your questions. Click here to learn more about how you can join.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
