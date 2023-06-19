Congratulations to all the winners of the inaugural Bega Valley Business Awards.
Held on Saturday night, June 17, at Club Sapphire Merimbula, the black tie gala event celebrated the best of the shire's business community.
All pictures by Robert Hayson Photography.
Excellence in Innovation and Sustainability-Green Queen
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion-Tulgeen Disability Service
Outstanding Community Organisation-Sapphire Life Opportunities
Excellence in Construction, Trades and Services-Ardy's Automotive Services
Excellence in Retail-Darcie Nicol Floral Design
Excellence in Health, Beauty and Wellness-In2skin Cosmetic Clinic
Excellence in Professional Services-Bermagui Veterinary Clinic
Excellence in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing-Supply Central Eden
Excellence in Hospitality-Toast Cafe Pambula
Outstanding Visitor Experience -Tourism-Tathra Beach Eco Camp
Employer of Choice-East Coast Radio
Excellence in Micro Business-Daisy Hill Photography
Excellence in Small Business-Coast Hire Bega
Excellence in Large Business-Support Services 2 You
Outstanding Male Employee-Thomas Marshman
Outstanding Female Employee-Paula Teale
Outstanding Business Leader-Damien Foley
Outstanding Young Business Employee-Shayd Measures
