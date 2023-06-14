Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Valuable lessons take us back to basics and saving money

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutritionist Nikki Wagner showed the group how to make yoghurt. Picture by Denise Dion
Nutritionist Nikki Wagner showed the group how to make yoghurt. Picture by Denise Dion

As part of a series of home cooking workshops at the Eden RSL Hall, around 20 people discovered how to make yoghurt on June 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.