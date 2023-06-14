Valuable lessons take us back to basics and saving money

As part of a series of home cooking workshops at the Eden RSL Hall, around 20 people discovered how to make yoghurt on June 8.
The workshops entitled Back to Basics, revisit skills that were familiar to a previous generation but which help the family budget go further.
Shop-bought yoghurt is a popular food, particulalry for young families but it can be made easily, and a lot more cheaply and with a variety of natural flavours.
Carina Severs, manager of the Eden Community Access Centre, which organised the workshops said it was something that could help to keep costs down.
"If you can make yoghurt at home, it's a superior produce and less expensive," Ms Severs said.
Following the demonstration by nutritionst Nikki Wagner, everyone had a chance to taste test the results of plain yoghurt and one flavoured with cinnamon and maple syrup.
The general consensus was both were great with attendees saying they would definitely be making their own.
The workshops continue with how to make homemade baby food on June 15 and kids' lunchbox bits on the June 22. There is also a repeat of the very popular cheese making workshop on June 19.
Ms Severs said the cheese workshop was very popular and people learned how to make ricotta and fetta.
She said that with the increase in the cost of living, they had thought it was a good idea to revisit some of the skills regularly used by grandparents. Bookings are essential contact Debbie at Access Centre on 6496 3970.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
